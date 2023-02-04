Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

