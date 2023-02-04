Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 121,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

