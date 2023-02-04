W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $32.00-34.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $32.00-$34.50 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $685.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.86.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.