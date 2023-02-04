Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $29.16 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 31.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 79.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.