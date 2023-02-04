Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.7 %

WNC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. 996,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,121. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 31.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $403,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 79.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

