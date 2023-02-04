Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Wanchain has a market cap of $43.39 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025041 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,617,218 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

