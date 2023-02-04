Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $313.09

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $313.09 and last traded at $312.24, with a volume of 153041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.82.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,957,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.