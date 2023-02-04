WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.