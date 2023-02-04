Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $77.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

