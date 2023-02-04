Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 434,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.35.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

