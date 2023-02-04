WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $77.25 million and $697,365.71 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.00421645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004252 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,941,940 coins and its circulating supply is 763,474,173 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

