William Blair Begins Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

CUTR stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

