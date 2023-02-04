Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $252.39 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

