Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $267.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $43,425,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $252.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.86 and a 200-day moving average of $224.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

