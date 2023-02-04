WINkLink Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.90 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $98.21 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00430301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.89 or 0.29349872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00452843 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000961 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,421,244.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

