WMS Partners LLC Decreases Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 68.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research cut Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.24% and a negative net margin of 115.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

