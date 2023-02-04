WMS Partners LLC Decreases Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 68.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research cut Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.
Skillz Price Performance
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.24% and a negative net margin of 115.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.