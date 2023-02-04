WMS Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.23 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.