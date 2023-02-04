WMS Partners LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after acquiring an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.13.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $142.14 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

