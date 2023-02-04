WMS Partners LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

UAA opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

