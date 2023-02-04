WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 182,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

