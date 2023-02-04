WMS Partners LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

