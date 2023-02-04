Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Achieves $170.71 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $170.71 million and approximately $671,435.84 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 78.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,757,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,918,232 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,718,288 with 1,734,878,895 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.10918803 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $598,073.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

