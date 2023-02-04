Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Reaches $0.0282

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $64.23 million and approximately $17,484.83 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Velas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00429143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.37 or 0.29267707 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00456043 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02819118 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $27,626.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.