Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.1%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €16.86 ($18.33) and last traded at €16.94 ($18.41). Approximately 15,339 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.96 ($18.43).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

