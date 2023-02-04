Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.47.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

