Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 747,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,109. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.