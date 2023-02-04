Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 747,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,109. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

