XYO Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $81.85 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00225467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00634238 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,331,351.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

