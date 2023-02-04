XYO Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. XYO has a market capitalization of $81.73 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00224867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00634238 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,331,351.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.