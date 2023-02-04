XYO (XYO) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $81.80 million and $1.16 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00225640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00634238 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,331,351.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.