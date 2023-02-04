York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.87

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and traded as high as $18.90. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
York Traditions Bank Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.
York Traditions Bank Company Profile
York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.
