Zcash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.87 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.17 or 0.00200699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $768.24 million and $55.87 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00074384 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00047096 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001764 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001191 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000215 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,286,594 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.