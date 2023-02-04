Zcash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $49.36 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Zcash has a market cap of $751.57 million and $49.36 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $46.13 or 0.00197792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00074036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,290,838 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

