Zcash (ZEC) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $47.09 or 0.00201018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $767.00 million and approximately $50.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,288,431 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

