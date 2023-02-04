ZClassic Market Cap Hits $468,423.67 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $468,423.67 and $13.75 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00201229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00073607 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

