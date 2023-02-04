ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $469,852.10 and approximately $21.69 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00200787 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

