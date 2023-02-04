ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Nuways

Nuways set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIM. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Nuways set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($17.39) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($26.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.00.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

