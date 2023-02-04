Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 4,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Zhongchao Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.
Zhongchao Company Profile
Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.
