Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0303 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $480.93 million and approximately $119.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002720 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00430356 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,875.64 or 0.29355012 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00415671 BTC.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,143,536,981 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.