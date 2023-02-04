Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.04 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.05.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 209.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 61.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after buying an additional 88,206 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.