Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 2,210 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

NYSE:DLR opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

