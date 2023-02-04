Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

