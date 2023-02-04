Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.80 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.