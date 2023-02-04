Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

