Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after buying an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

SO stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

