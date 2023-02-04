Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CM opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

