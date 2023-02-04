Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 37,060 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,060 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

