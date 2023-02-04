Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $210.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.