Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $118,784.32 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $75.44.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
