Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $118,784.32 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

