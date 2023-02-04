ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.80. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

