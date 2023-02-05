210,525 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

